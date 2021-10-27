Loopring [NEO] Price Up 7.5% This Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, IDAX and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00069874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00096662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,194.99 or 1.00429311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.59 or 0.06736435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

