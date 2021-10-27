LPL Financial LLC Acquires 28,973 Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,973 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.74% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 277.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 61,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

