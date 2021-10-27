LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

