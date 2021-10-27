LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 51.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 45.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

CLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.