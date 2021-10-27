LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 473.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $739,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $20,605,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $230.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $232.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,271 shares of company stock worth $29,999,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

