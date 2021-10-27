LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PALL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PALL opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average of $239.62. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $171.95 and a 52 week high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

