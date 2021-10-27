LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $518.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 149.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $250.24 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.56.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Argus increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

