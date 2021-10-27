LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,202 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

