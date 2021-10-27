LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,585 Shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.92% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQSI. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,099,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,847,000 after acquiring an additional 506,964 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of IQSI opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05.

