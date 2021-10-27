LPL Financial LLC Buys 539 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 850.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $653.49 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $658.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.