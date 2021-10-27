LPL Financial LLC Buys 62,040 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,040 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 63.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after buying an additional 686,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,187,000 after buying an additional 585,820 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 114.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $3,689,987.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,920,394.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,507 shares of company stock worth $36,254,532 in the last ninety days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

