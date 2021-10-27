LPL Financial LLC Buys 9,784 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.77% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000.

XHS opened at $104.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average of $109.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $116.06.

