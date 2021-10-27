LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.14% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of MUST opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.