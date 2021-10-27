LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 643,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,084,000 after buying an additional 113,565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,103,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after buying an additional 99,095 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

