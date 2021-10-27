LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period.

Shares of PXF opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

