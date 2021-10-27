LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 105.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tilray by 93.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tilray by 235.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 103,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tilray by 87.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 62,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

