LPL Financial LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $167.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.93 and a 52-week high of $170.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.66.

