LPL Financial LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Europe ETF worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,762,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,648,000 after buying an additional 670,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,976,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,294,000 after buying an additional 186,706 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 228,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 132,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

IEV opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

