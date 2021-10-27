LPL Financial LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

NYSE CHGG opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -147.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

