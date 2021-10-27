LPL Financial LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Evergy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

