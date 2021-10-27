LPL Financial LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.83% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDRR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.3% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

FDRR stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.