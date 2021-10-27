LPL Financial LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.95% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $55.96.

