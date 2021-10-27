LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.29% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMOG. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $112.90 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.18.

