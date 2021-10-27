LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,817,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

Shares of LOGI opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.52. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

