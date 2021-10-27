LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 217,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 836.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.