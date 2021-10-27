LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 217,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 836.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.
In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
