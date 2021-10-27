LPL Financial LLC Purchases 108,754 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 758.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after buying an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

