LPL Financial LLC Purchases 28,611 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 532.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crocs worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 495.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,147. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $154.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

