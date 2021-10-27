LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

