LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -423.15 and a beta of 1.25. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

