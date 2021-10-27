LPL Financial LLC Sells 60,026 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,344.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIE stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

