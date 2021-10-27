LPL Financial LLC Sells 697 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ResMed by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 19.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 114.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $26,758,433.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,356,393. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $267.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.70 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.