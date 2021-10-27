LPL Financial LLC Sells 755 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of LGI Homes worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $146.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average of $160.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

