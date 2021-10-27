LPL Financial LLC Sells 8,197 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 1,485.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65.

