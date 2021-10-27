LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 936.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of BATS:HSRT opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05.

