Lua Token (LUA) Market Cap Reaches $5.03 Million

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00209535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00099256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

