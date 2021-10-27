Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 52-Week High at $438.18

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $438.18 and last traded at $438.00, with a volume of 21954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $432.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

