Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 52-Week High at $438.18

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $438.18 and last traded at $438.00, with a volume of 21954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $432.73.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.
The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.42.
In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
