Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LUMIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 46,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47. Luminex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.
Luminex Resources Company Profile
