Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LUMIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 46,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47. Luminex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.