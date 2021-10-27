Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $719.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.76. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luther Burbank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Luther Burbank worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LBC. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

