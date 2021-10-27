Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Down 93.7% in October

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the September 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Luvu Brands stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,372. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.23.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

