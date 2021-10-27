Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Down 93.7% in October

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the September 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Luvu Brands stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,372. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.23.
About Luvu Brands
