MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

MMYT traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,022. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.19 and a beta of 1.17. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MakeMyTrip stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 1,864.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.