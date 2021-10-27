MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $11.70 million and $1.58 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,900.46 or 1.00020936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.35 or 0.06750685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002554 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

