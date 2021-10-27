Mango Markets (MNGO) Hits Market Cap of $260.92 Million

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $260.92 million and $4.07 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00095071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,446.17 or 0.99547417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.23 or 0.06678768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars.

