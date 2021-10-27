Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

MANH traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,915. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $172.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.90.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.