MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Shares Up 0.9%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.74. 652,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,204,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on MariMed in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter.

About MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

