Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 6,200.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MAKSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,159. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.50 and a beta of 1.78. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

