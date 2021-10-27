Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Marten Transport posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRTN traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 182,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,080. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

