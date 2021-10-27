Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.46.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $383.20. 273,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,193. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $239.70 and a 12-month high of $395.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.