Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.64.

MRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

MRE opened at C$11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$899.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$9.79 and a 12-month high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

