Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $61.08, but opened at $63.00. Masco shares last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 33,208 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Masco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Masco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

