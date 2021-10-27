Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $290.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

